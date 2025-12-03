Excise dept in fix as Jupally blocks the entry of 600 new liquor brands

Hyderabad:All that over 600 new liquor brands needed to make it to the state’s liquor market was just a green signal from Excise and Prohibition minister Jupally Krishna Rao. Ironically, it has been over six months that the issue has been pending on his table as he is yet to take a call on it, one way or the other.

Some liquor agencies speculate that the minister’s deliberate attempt to put the file on hold could be the main reason for the delay in the introduction of the new liquor brands. It must be noted that nearly 90 liquor companies from India and abroad had applied for permission to sell their brands in the state. Applications of some of the brands were rejected during the scrutiny due to various factors.

Excise Department officials pointed out that they had completed scrutiny of the applications and have been waiting for the minister’s nod since April.

“The government was keen on allowing new brands soon after the auction of licensed liquor shops, which, incidentally, started selling liquor from Monday. The entry of new brands will be a big advantage for the liquor shops, as they can generate more revenues with increased turnovers,” an official said.

Excise authorities said that the demand for foreign liquor brands was increasing in Hyderabad in view of a footfall increase of international tourists, global investors and MNC delegates.

The requirement of diversified liquor brands has already increased in the municipal corporations and urban local bodies where the people are seeking flavoured brands. Fast changing lifestyles among the youth is also one of the main reasons for the increase in demand of different brands.

Officials said that the top excise authorities brought to the attention of the minister about the entry of new liquor brands that is getting delayed, but the latter did not respond positively.