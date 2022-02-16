Fake certificate racket busted in Hyderabad, 2 held

A consultancy providing fake certificates for the students has been busted by the task force police here on Tuesday in Mehdipatnam. The police arrested two persons and seized huge amount of cash from the accused



The arrested persons are G Maheshwar Rao, the owner of the educational consultancy and a resident of Attapur and Ketan Singh, an assistant professor with Bhopal-based university.

According to the police, due to financial constraints, Rao started selling fake educational certificates with the collusion of Ketan Singh and some persons from the Bhopal-based university. "They provide certificates of all degrees without the candidates even attending colleges or appearing for exams," officials said.