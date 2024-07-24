FIR filed over razing of mosque in Moinabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Moinabad after some persons razed the centuries-old mosque at Chilkur village in Ranga Reddy district on Monday. Following the incident, the Moinabad police booked a case.

The incident came to light after the local Muslims noticed it and informed the villagers. AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, TGMREIS chairman Faheem Qureshi, TG Wakf Board chairman Azmathullah Hussaini, principal secretary, minorities welfare, Tafseer Iqbal, MBT leader Amjedullah Khan, and other officials visited the place late on Monday. The Wakf Board officials approached the police. A case was registered under various sections of the BNS and PDPP Act against the persons involved.

According to the complaint, in survey numbers 133 and 134 of Chilkur village, there exists a historical mosque known as Jagirdar Masjid, admeasuring four guntas belonging to the Telangana State Wakf Board.

“The mosque has been a place where Muslims occasionally gather for prayers. The Wakf Board has conducted a survey and documented the structure in their records. The masjid is surrounded by dense trees. Prasad, who owns some land in the same survey numbers, has been conducting cleaning work in the area for the past few days,” the complaint stated.

The complainant added that on Monday afternoon, Mohammad Ahmed of Chilkur noticed while passing by that the masjid was no longer present. He informed the villagers; at around 2 pm, they rushed to the spot to find the mosque levelled to the ground by Prasad and his henchmen.

“It has come to their knowledge that the land in the survey numbers belongs to YSK Poruru LLP and Neena Reddy as per Dharani records. The demolition of the masjid appears to have been done with the intention of inciting enmity between the communities,” the complainant alleged.

Ch. Srinivas, DCP-Rajendranagar, said a JCB and the driver who were present at the spot were taken into custody and questioned. An investigation is underway to identify the persons involved. Action will be initiated against them.

On Tuesday, the Wakf Board started work to re-construct the mosque. A temporary shed is being erected at the spot where the mosque stood and prayers were held.

A heavy police force has been deployed in the area.