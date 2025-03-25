Five injured in LPG cylinder explosion at Crescent Cafe

Hyderabad : Five persons were severely injured in a cylinder explosion at Crescent Cafe and Bakers in Ameerpet in the early hours of Monday.

The explosion occurred at the cafe at 5 am. The powerful explosion caused a wall of an adjacent hotel to collapse. The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital and one of them is critical.

Eyewitnesses reported that the powerful blast shook nearby buildings and shattered glass windows in adjacent shops. Residents and early-morning commuters rushed to the scene, fearing a larger disaster. On information, firefighters and emergency response teams swiftly arrived to control the situation and prevent any further escalation.

The Ameerpet police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. The police investigations suggest that an LPG gas leakage may have triggered the explosion. Officials are questioning the hotel staff and inspecting safety protocols followed by the eatery. Authorities are also checking if the establishment had adhered to fire safety regulations and if negligence played a role in the explosion.

A case has been registered, and officials are awaiting forensic reports to determine further action. Law enforcement officers have urged businesses in the area to conduct thorough safety checks on their gas cylinders and kitchen equipment to prevent similar mishaps in the future.