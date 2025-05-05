Former Lions Governor Radhakrishna Honored with ‘Three Diamond Pin’

Nagar kurnool: In recognition of his outstanding services and contributions to the Lions International Foundation, former Lions District Governor Radhakrishna was awarded the prestigious Three Diamond Pin. The award was presented during a ceremony held at PNR Empire in Hyderabad by former Lions International Director Sunil Kumar, in the presence of Area Leader Narender Reddy, District Governor Koteswara Rao, and Incoming Governor Mahendra Kumar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Radhakrishna shared that during his tenure as Governor, he made significant contributions to the International Foundation, which helped introduce twenty ‘Meals on Wheels’ vehicles. These vehicles now serve free meals daily to attendants of patients at government hospitals in various regions of Telangana and Raichur.

He also stated that oxygen concentrators and CT scan machines were provided to hospitals through the Foundation, and that these services are being delivered consistently and without interruption.

Highlighting the global impact of the Lions International Foundation, Radhakrishna said the organization promptly responds to natural disasters anywhere in the world.

“I feel honored and delighted to receive the Three Diamond Pin. It’s a meaningful recognition of my service,” he added.