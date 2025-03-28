Former MLA Jeevan Reddy appears at Mokila police station in land grabbing case

Hyderabad: Former Armur MLA and BRS leader Jeevan Reddy appeared at the Mokila police station in connection with a land grabbing case involving 114 acres. The case was registered based on a complaint by businessman Sama Damodhar Reddy, who alleged that Reddy had forcibly taken property documents from him and made him sign blank papers under threats.

The Telangana High Court had earlier dismissed Jeevan Reddy’s anticipatory bail petition, stating that the allegations against him required a thorough investigation. However, his wife Ashannagari Rajitha and his mother Ashannagari Raju Bai were granted anticipatory bail in the same case.

The dispute reportedly stems from a 2016 agreement between Jeevan Reddy and Damodhar Reddy regarding a property exchange. The complainant alleges that despite fulfilling his part of the deal, Jeevan Reddy failed to honour the agreement and resorted to coercion. In a recent development, Damodhar Reddy claimed he was forcibly taken on March 15, 2024, and made to transfer property documents under duress.

In addition to the Mokila case, another FIR has been filed against Jeevan Reddy and his family in Chevella, where they have been accused of encroaching on land in Earlapally village. The complainant in this case claims that Reddy's associates demolished an existing structure on a 20-acre property and began new construction.

Despite seeking relief, the Telangana High Court has refused to halt the ongoing investigations. Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty ruled that the case should continue as per legal procedure and be reviewed by a regular bench.

With multiple legal cases under investigation, further developments in Jeevan Reddy's legal battles are expected in the coming days.