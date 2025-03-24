Foundation stones laid for devpt works worth Rs 13.35 cr

Bhupalapally; With an investment of Rs 13.35 crore, MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao inaugurated several development projects in Ganapuram Mandal, Bhupalpalli district.

On Sunday, the MLA toured various villages in the Ganapuram Mandal of Bhupalpalli constituency, emphasizing his commitment to the comprehensive development of the region.

Foundation stones were laid for Indiramma housing projects in Lakshmareddipalli and Burrakayalagudem villages.A cheque worth Rs 6.91 crore was handed over to women’s groups in Ganapuram Gram Panchayat to support women’s economic empowerment.

The government introduced loan and accident insurance schemes for women’s groups for the first time.

Other notable projects include construction of CC roads in various SC colonies and villages, with investments ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh; development of BT roads, including a Rs 3 crore road from Ayodhyapur to PWD road and a Rs 2 crore road from Buddaram to Pottigutta; side drainage works in Buddaram with an investment of Rs 72 lakh; and community hall construction and improvements in villages like Jangupalli and Ravinagar.

During the event, the MLA highlighted the Congress government’s achievements, including the introduction and approval of two historic bills in the Telangana Assembly. He reiterated the party’s commitment to justice and equality for all sections of society.

The inauguration ceremonies were attended by public representatives, local officials, Congress leaders, activists, and villagers.