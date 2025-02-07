  • Menu
Four Arrested in Telkapally Police Raid on Cockfight Den

Telkapally police, under the supervision of SI Naresh, conducted a surprise raid on a cockfight den on the outskirts of Peddapalli village in Telkapally mandal, Nagar Kurnool constituency.

Nagar kurnool: Telkapally police, under the supervision of SI Naresh, conducted a surprise raid on a cockfight den on the outskirts of Peddapalli village in Telkapally mandal, Nagar Kurnool constituency. During the raid, four individuals were caught participating in cockfights and were taken into custody. SI Naresh stated that ₹3,000 in cash and two fighting roosters were seized from them.

The arrested individuals were identified as Balaswami, Bhaskar, Saleshwaram, and Ramakrishna. SI Naresh warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in illegal activities.

