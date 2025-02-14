  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Four Constables Promoted to Head Constable – SP Gaikwad Felicitates Them

Four Constables Promoted to Head Constable – SP Gaikwad Felicitates Them
x
Highlights

Nagar kurnool: Four police constables serving in different police stations across Nagar Kurnool district have been promoted to the rank of Head...

Nagar kurnool: Four police constables serving in different police stations across Nagar Kurnool district have been promoted to the rank of Head Constable. On this occasion, District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath personally felicitated them by presenting their rank insignia and extended his congratulations.

Addressing the newly promoted officers, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath emphasized the importance of dedication and responsibility in their duties. He encouraged them to uphold the integrity of the police force and earn a good reputation through their service.



Constables Promoted to Head Constable:

1. HC 308 Shyam Sundar (98 Batch) – Police Control Room.

2. HC 482 Surender (95 Batch) – Nagar Kurnool PS.

3. HC 1680 Venkatesh (95 Batch) – Kalwakurthy PS.

4. HC Parvathalu (2000 Batch) – Achampet PS.

The promotion ceremony was held at the Nagar Kurnool District Police Office, where senior officers and colleagues congratulated the promoted officers on their achievement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick