Four Constables Promoted to Head Constable – SP Gaikwad Felicitates Them

Nagar kurnool: Four police constables serving in different police stations across Nagar Kurnool district have been promoted to the rank of Head Constable. On this occasion, District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath personally felicitated them by presenting their rank insignia and extended his congratulations.

Addressing the newly promoted officers, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath emphasized the importance of dedication and responsibility in their duties. He encouraged them to uphold the integrity of the police force and earn a good reputation through their service.





Delete Edit





Constables Promoted to Head Constable:

1. HC 308 Shyam Sundar (98 Batch) – Police Control Room.

2. HC 482 Surender (95 Batch) – Nagar Kurnool PS.

3. HC 1680 Venkatesh (95 Batch) – Kalwakurthy PS.

4. HC Parvathalu (2000 Batch) – Achampet PS.

The promotion ceremony was held at the Nagar Kurnool District Police Office, where senior officers and colleagues congratulated the promoted officers on their achievement.