Gadwal: Will not let even a single drop of RDS water to divert to Andhra Pradesh

Gadwal: Asserting that every drop of the 15.9 TMC water allocated from Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) is the rightful share of Alampur people and farmers, TRS youth wing leader and TRSV Jogulamba Gadwal district Coordinator Kuruva Pallaiah stated that they will not let a single drop from it to be diverted to Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to recent water row between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from RDS project, K Pallaiah said that AP was following illegal and stealthy measures to steal the water share of Palamuru people. Even after separate Telangana was formed, the AP government was continuing to steal Telangana's water share by constructing illegal projects on Krishna River Krishna, he added.

Pallaiah alleged that the AP government was trying to loot 4 TMCs of water from 15.9 TMCs of water from RDS project and trying to dry Alampur and the rest of Palamuru region. He praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that it was because of him Alampur region got its share of water from RDS project and with the construction of Tummilla project, about 55,600 acres got irrigation waters, benefitting farmers of this region.

He further said that the TRS government in the past seven years had reconstructed and advanced RDS project and enhanced irrigation water supply to about 87,500 acres. Soon after taking charge as the CM, KCR had constructed Tummilla project within 11 months, which is a boon to Gadwal region.

Reminding earlier allocation of drinking water to Madras through Telugu Ganga by CWC, Apex Committee, and Krishna River Management Board, he pointed out that AP government was taking that as an advantage and trying to construct Rayalaseema Lift irrigation project to divert excess water from 11,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs of water from Srisailam reservoir.

Pointing out that the Andhra rulers have been cheating Telangana people for the past six decades, Pallaiah stated that they will not let them to continue the same. "If the TRS high command orders, then we will go and fight to any extent and ensure that not a single drop of water is diverted depriving the Telangana region," TRS youth wing leader stated.