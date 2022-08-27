Gandhi docs perform rare brain surgery by showing 'Adavi Donga' movie to patient

Hyderabad: The doctors at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad performed rare brain surgery while keeping the patient awake and showing her a movie during the procedure.

According to sources, a 60-year-old old female patient of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district has been diagnosed with a brain tumor in the past few years. Taking her condition into regard, doctors decided to perform awake brain surgery, also known as a craniotomy.

She underwent surgery in Hyderabad on Thursday when the doctors removed the tumour. When doctors asked the patient what she wanted to watch on TV, the 60-year-old said she is an ardent fan of actor Chiranjeevi and would love to watch one of his films.

"The patient enjoyed watching 'Adavi Donga' movie during the surgical procedure," surgeons said. Veteran actor Chiranjeevi lauded the doctor's efforts and thanked the patient for her fondness.