Gattu Mandal Ranks 5th Nationally in NITI Aayog Delta Rankings: A CSR-Driven Rural Success Story

Gadwal: In a remarkable achievement for rural development, Gattu Mandal has secured the 5th position nationwide and 2nd place in Zone 3 in the NITI Aayog Delta Rankings, a key performance metric that evaluates developmental progress across Indian regions. This significant milestone has been attributed to the collaborative initiatives undertaken by the Bhavishya Bharat Foundation in partnership with the LTIMindtree Foundation, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

A Model of Sustainable Rural Development

Over the past few years, LTIMindtree Foundation, in collaboration with Bhavishya Bharat, has adopted 12 villages in Gattu Mandal and implemented a series of impactful development programs aimed at improving the quality of life and sustainability in the region.

Key initiatives include:

Construction of check dams and revival of traditional tanks to improve water conservation.

Promotion of animal husbandry and agriculture rejuvenation programs.

Launch of plastic-free village campaigns to promote environmental awareness.

Implementation of skill development training and scholarship schemes for youth.

Establishment of community service centers and resource hubs.

Deployment of mobile medical services providing outpatient healthcare.

Renovation of Anganwadi centers and construction of sanitation facilities.

Eye check-ups for school children and nutritional support for pregnant and lactating women.

Distribution of six-month food baskets to TB patients.

Organic farming training and exposure visits for local farmers.

Construction of drinking water troughs and cattle sheds for livestock welfare.

School cleanliness drives and installation of solar-powered street lights.

Promotion of self-employment through women's self-help groups.

Creation of nurseries and fruit tree cultivation units in villages.

These programs have not only improved access to essential services but have also brought the local community into the fold as active participants in the development process.

Celebrating a Collective Victory

The recognition by NITI Aayog has been met with celebration and pride among the organizations and individuals involved. Prominent members of the Bhavishya Bharat and LTIMindtree teams gathered to mark the occasion:

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Hari Prasad, Founder, Bhavishya Bharat Foundation

Mr. Punish, Global Health Lead

Ms. Lalitha, CSR South Zone Head, LTIMindtree

Mr. Hemanth, Director, Bhavishya Bharat

Mr. Vinay and Mr. Anand Kumar, Project Leaders

Mr. Amresh Babu, DPM, Bhavishya Bharat – Gattu Mandal

Mr. Venkateshwarlu and Mr. Harikrishna, Livelihood Officers

Mr. Muniswamy, Program Support Officer

Mr. Halim Pasha, Community Organizer, along with supporting field staff

Expressing their delight, they noted that the success of Gattu Mandal is not only a testament to effective CSR collaboration but also a reflection of what is possible when public, private, and community sectors come together for holistic development.

This achievement sets a benchmark for other mandals across the country and serves as a powerful example of how grassroots initiatives, when executed with vision and commitment, can drive measurable and meaningful change.