Get-together at Vijayanagar College of Commerce

Smt. E. BHAVANI DEVI, who worked as Econmics Lecturer in the Vijayanagar College of Commerce, Hyderabad from 1973-2004 extended her invitation to the then colleagues and students for an atmeeya sammelanam on 29.12.2024.

Dr. Sreekanth, son of Bhavani ma'am stated that inspite of the fact that there is a gap of 20 years after her retirement, his mother has been maintaining cordial relationships with the teaching and non-teaching staff and also with the Alumni of the College. The programme will be held on 29.12.2024 at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) Masabtank Hyderabad from 11am to 3 pm.