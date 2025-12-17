GITAM University seeks HC stay on Rs 118-cr TGPDCL dues

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGSPDCL) for its prolonged inaction in recovering massive electricity arrears from the GITAM Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) University, Sangareddy, which has defaulted on payment of dues of Rs.118.13 crores accumulated over nearly two decades.

Hearing a writ filed by the university seeking a stay on the demand notice issued by TGPDCL in September 2025, the single bench of Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka expressed strong dismay and concern over the “lethargic and inexplicable attitude” of officials in allowing such a huge default to persist without taking coercive action.

The court noted that, as per established practice, electricity connections of ordinary consumers are disconnected if payments are delayed even by a month. In stark contrast, the university allegedly failed to clear dues since 2008-09, with arrears continuing to pile up for almost 20 years. Questioning the apparent preferential treatment extended to the institution, the court observed that it was necessary to ascertain why stringent action, including disconnection of supply, had not been initiated against the university, despite its long-standing default.

Taking serious note of the issue, Justice Bheemapaka directed the SE of TGSPDCL, to appear before the court on December 22. He has been asked to explain reasons for permitting the continued power supply despite non-payment of substantial dues; to clarify why power should not be disconnected and action initiated in accordance with law.

N Sreedhar Reddy, counsel for TGPDCL, informed the court that the university had consistently evaded payment of bills by resorting to repeated litigation. He pointed out that the university had filed a similar writ in 2020 challenging demand notices issued in September, obtained an interim stay; subsequently withdrew the petition without settling the dues. The present case, he submitted, amounted to a second round of litigation aimed at delaying payment once again. After hearing the submissions, the court adjourned the case to December 22 for consideration, directing the presence of the concerned senior official to ensure accountability in handling of the dues.