GoI appoints Bhaskar Reddy Vemireddy as judicial member of GST Appellate Tribunal

Hyderabad: The Government of India has officially appointed Bhaskar Reddy Vemireddy, Senior Advocate at the Telangana High Court, as a Judicial Member of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT).

This appointment is part of a broader move by the government to make the GST Appellate Tribunal fully operational. A total of 53 Judicial Members have been approved for appointment, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the dispute resolution framework under the GST regime.

Vemireddy Bhaskar Reddy is a designated Senior Advocate at Telangana High Court. He was enrolled as an Advocate in 1987 and he has been practicing since then before the High Court at Hyderabad. He specialized in tax laws. He was appointed as Spl Assistant Govt pleader for taxes before the High Court for taxes in 1993 and worked till June 1994. He has been designated as Senior Advocate by Telangana High Court in 2022.

The establishment of a robust and efficient GST appellate system is expected to reduce litigation timelines and enhance trust in the indirect tax system.