Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Outlines Telangana’s Roadmap for Growth and Development
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has called for collective effort, commitment, and confidence in building a prosperous and progressive Telangana that serves as a guiding light for the nation. He emphasised that Telangana, already a hub of opportunities and empowerment, has a bright future with advancements in economic growth, agriculture, technology, and social justice.
Addressing the joint session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly at the start of the Budget Session, the Governor outlined the state’s innovative initiatives and strategic plans for a brighter future. He praised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s leadership, under which every policy and reform is designed to create opportunities, empower people, and ensure inclusive growth.
A Vision for a Transformed Telangana
Governor Varma expressed confidence in Telangana’s remarkable transformation, stating that the government is committed to realising the aspirations of its people and shaping the state into a model for the country. He highlighted the government’s focus on various sectors, including:
- Social and Economic Reforms: The state has undertaken a comprehensive socio-economic survey to enable informed policy decisions. Based on these findings, the government has proposed a law granting 42% reservations for Backward Classes and plans to introduce a bill for the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes.
- Agricultural Development: Recognising farmers as the backbone of the state, the government has established the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers’ Commission. Telangana has emerged as the leading rice producer in the country, with a record output of 26 million metric tonnes. The state has also implemented a ₹20,616.89 crore crop loan waiver scheme benefiting 2.5 million farmers.
- Energy Security: The government has launched the Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025, focusing on sustainable energy solutions, investment, employment, and industrial growth in the energy sector.
- Land Governance: To streamline land-related services and provide security to citizens, the government has introduced the Bhoobharati Act, ensuring effective land administration.
- Water Rights: Telangana is strongly advocating its rightful share of Krishna River waters before Tribunal II.
Empowering Women and Youth
The Governor reiterated the state’s commitment to women’s empowerment through initiatives like:
- Mahalakshmi Scheme, which has facilitated 149.63 million free bus journeys, saving ₹500.95 crore for women.
- Indira Mahila Shakti Mission, which aims to transform 100,000 women into entrepreneurs with a ₹1 lakh crore financial aid package.
- Griha Jyoti Scheme, providing 200 units of free electricity to 5 million low-income households.
- Affordable LPG Cylinders, offering subsidised cooking gas at ₹500 to 4.3 million families.
For the youth, the government has taken significant steps:
- Young India Skill University, aimed at equipping young professionals with global competencies.
- Advanced Technology Centres (#ATC) to enhance technical skills.
- 55,000+ Government Jobs provided in the past year.
- Young India Physical Education & Sports University, positioning Telangana as a global leader in sports.
Infrastructure and Urban Development
To transform Hyderabad into a world-class city, the government is working on:
- Metro Rail Network Expansion
- Musir River Rejuvenation Project
- Future City Development Authority, covering 765 sq. km, aimed at making Hyderabad a Net Zero City and a model for urban development.
Governor Varma also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to:
- Strengthening women’s self-help groups
- Expanding the Aarogyasri health scheme to ₹1 million per family
- Affordable housing for SC, ST, and minority communities
- Fostering a business-friendly environment to attract investments
- Expanding IT hubs and emerging as the AI and data centre capital of India
The Governor concluded his address by emphasising Telangana’s role as a beacon of progress and innovation for the nation, stating, "Jaya Jayahe Telangana – a song of hope and inspiration for the future."