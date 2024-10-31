Govt bans egg mayonnaise in State

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: The Telangana government banned the sale, storage, and usage of mayonnaise prepared from raw eggs in the State on Wednesday.
The government said that as per the observations during enforcement activities and complaints received from the public in the State, mayonnaise made from raw eggs was suspected to be the cause of food poisoning in multiple incidents in the past few months. Mayonnaise (or mayo) is a thick, creamy sauce made by emulsifying egg yolks with oil, often flavoured with vinegar or lemon juice. It is commonly used as a side dish or dressing in sandwiches, salads, appetisers, snacks, shawarma, and various dishes.
The government said that as per Section 18(1)(f) of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, in cases where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that a food may present a risk for human health, then, depending on the nature, seriousness, and extent of that risk, the food authority and the Commissioner of Food Safety should take appropriate steps to inform the general public of the nature of the risk to health, identifying to the fullest extent possible the food or type of food, the risk that it may present, and the measures that are taken or about to be taken to prevent, reduce, or eliminate that risk.