Govt extends pension support to over 14,000 new HIV patients

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has once again demonstrated its compassionate approach by providing vital financial security to HIV patients. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) on Monday signed the file granting assistance pensions to 14,084 newly identified HIV victims. These beneficiaries are set to begin receiving their pensions from July.

The decision was made recognising that HIV victims often face significant challenges, including a reduced ability to work fully and substantial monthly medical expenses. This assistance falls under a scheme designed to improve the quality of life for HIV victims suffering from poverty. Prior to this recent sanction, 34,421 individuals were already receiving a monthly pension of Rs 2,016, for which the state has been spending Rs 6.93 crore each month.

No new pensions had been sanctioned in the HIV category after August 2022. However, following recent registrations with the Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TGSACS), 14,084 newly eligible persons have now been granted pensions through SERP after their eligibility was confirmed.

The district-wise breakdown of eligible candidates includes Hyderabad with 3,019 beneficiaries, Nalgonda with 1,388, Khammam with 954, Suryapet with 931, Karimnagar with 833, Adilabad with 482, Bhadradri Kothagudem with 556, Hanamkonda with 825, Jagtiala with 306, Janagaon with 228, Kamareddy with 702, Mahabub Nagar with 452, Nizamabad with 528, Peddapalli with 567, Sangareddy with 1242, Siddipet with 527, and Vikarabad with 544.

Officials clarified, however, that no new pensioners were added from the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Gadwal, Mancherial, Medak, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, and Nirmal.

The estimated cost for these new beneficiaries for the current financial year is Rs 28.40 crore, with official sources confirming that the necessary funds are readily available with the government.

Additionally, 4,020 dialysis patients were granted pensions this month. Both these groups have expressed their gratitude to the government for the recent grant of pensions to HIV victims.