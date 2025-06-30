Govt hikes jr docs’ stipend, averts indefinite strike

Hyderabad: Inresponse to the junior doctors’ call for an indefinite strike from Monday, the Telangana government has increased their stipends by 15 per cent. The announcement on Sunday led to the doctors calling off their proposed action. Under the new pay structure, interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 29,792, while PG doctors’ stipends will range from Rs 67,032 to Rs 74,782 over the course of their programme.

Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha instructed top officials on Sunday to increase stipends for junior doctors and honorariums for senior residents. The government subsequently issued a Government Order (GO 90), which increases stipends for MBBS/BDS interns, post-graduate doctors (both Degree and Diploma), PG dental students, and Super Speciality students, as well as the honorarium for senior residents, effective from 1 January 2025.

With this increase, medical and dental interns will now receive Rs 29,792 per month, up from their previous Rs 25,906. PG doctors will receive a stipend of Rs 67,032 in their first year, Rs 70,757 in the second year, and Rs 74,782 in the final year. Super Speciality students will see their stipends rise to Rs 1,06,461 in the first year, Rs 1,11,785 in the second year, and Rs 1,17,103 in the third year. The GO also states that the honorarium for senior residents and doctors is being increased from Rs 92,575 to Rs 1, 06,461.

Minister Raja Narsimha directed officials to ensure that these revised stipends are credited by the 10th of every month. A necessary Budget Release Order (BRO) has been issued to facilitate the payments for the entire year, and the government has also released all pending stipend arrears. With Saturday and Sunday being bank holidays, officials are preparing to credit the stipends into the junior doctors’ accounts on Monday. In a separate move, the Finance Department issued a GO extending the tenure of senior residents, assistant professors, and other contract staff for another year, which will pave the way for them to receive regular salaries.

It is noted that the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) had threatened to go on an indefinite strike from 30 June if their demands were not met. Their key demands included the timely payment of stipends, the implementation of a stipend hike GO, and the provision of adequate infrastructure in government medical colleges. The TJUDA, representing junior doctors from all 34 Government Medical Colleges across the state, had consistently raised these challenges with the health minister and health secretary.