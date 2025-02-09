Govt to put city roads development on fast-track

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has paid special attention to the development of road network, bridges and new skyways in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The Chief Minister asked the MAUD and GHMC officials to complete the construction of bridge over Mir Alam Tank fast and made several suggestions on widening of the roads in the city.

At a high level meeting, Revanth Reddy, who also holds MA and UD portfolio, ordered the officials to submit a DPR (Detailed Project Report) on the bridge on Mir Alam Tank in 90 days. The CM wanted the completion of the bridge in 30 months.

The bridge will be one of the prominent attractive tourist spots mainly for the children, said the Chief Minister. Officials briefed the CM that three proposals have been made for the construction of the bridge on a stretch of 2.425 km. The CM asked the officials to study in more depth the new flyovers which are being constructed in Hyderabad in the future.

On the widening of the roads in Greater Hyderabad, the CM asked the officials to come with comprehensive information in two days.