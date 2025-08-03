Govt Whip distributes house patta certificates

Vemulawada: Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas distributed Indiramma housing patta certificates to 144 landless and homeless families during a special event held in Vemulawada town on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivas stated that under the vision of Indiramma Rajyam, the Telangana government is committed to fulfilling the dream of home ownership for the poor. He emphasised that housing for the economically weaker sections remains a top priority for the state government.

He further announced that a comprehensive residential project is being developed adjacent to the Vemulawada Bus Depot at an estimated cost of Rs 7.63 crore. The project comprises 144 housing units, to be built in a G+2 (ground plus two floors) format across 12 blocks. The construction is expected to be completed within the planned timeframe.

Several dignitaries attended the program, including Market Committee Chairman Raju, Vice Chairman Kanikarpuram Rakesh, officials from the Housing Department, Municipal Commissioner Anvesh, and local Congress party leaders.