Graduates leaning towards Congress: MLA Gandra

Adilabad: Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana stated that several achievements like promo-tions for SGT teachers have led graduates to lean towards Congress.

He criticized the BJP party for deceiving students by promising 2 crore jobs per year, and pointed out that the BRS and BJP made a secret pact to avoid contesting against each other in the Graduates’ elections. He urged graduates to vote for Utkoor Narender and ensure his victory with a large majority. As part of MLC elections, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana, speaking at an in-timate gathering organised under the leadership of Boath Assembly in-charge Ade Gajender, highlighted that the Congress government provided over 55,000 jobs within a year of its formation.

He mentioned that Group 1 and 2 notifications were issued and exams were conducted without paper leaks. Additionally, 11,000 posts were filled through DSC, teachers were appointed, and the TET examination was conducted as per the job calendar. He assured that another DSC exam would be conducted after the completion of the MLC code.

Former Union Minister Venugopal Chari, former MP Soyam Bapurao, former Boath MLA Rathod Bapurao, TPCC General Secretary Sattu Mallesh, ADC Chairman Addi Bhojareddy, Market Committee Chairmen Boddu Gangareddy, Sathyavati Kotes, former ZPTCs Goka Ganesh Reddy, Mallepool Narsaiah, Babanna, former MPP Kalyana Ra-jeshwar, former AMC Chairmen Narayana Singh, Ade Sheela, Raju Yadav, Block Committee Presidents Praphul Reddy, Youth Congress Assembly President Potha Reddy, Mandal Presidents Jalake Pandurang, Karunakar, leaders and activists partici-pated in the program.