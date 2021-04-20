GWMC polls: 1,710 nominations accepted

Warangal: A total of 1,710 nominations were accepted and 55 were rejected in all the 66 divisions of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), which goes to poll on April 30, after scrutiny on Monday. As of now, the number of candidates in the poll fray is 1,066.

It may be noted here that in all, the election authorities have received 1,765 nominations.

Of the 1,710 nominations, a whopping 688 candidates belong to the ruling TRS; followed by BJP's 286, Congress' 240, Telugu Desam's 19, CPM's 12, YSRCP's two, CPI's one. Independents with 410 are next to the TRS.

The candidates can withdraw their nominations until 3 pm on April 22. The final list of contesting candidates will be published on April 22.

Meanwhile, the BJP Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma alleged that a leader belonging to the ruling TRS meddled with the scrutiny process. The BJP leaders raised doubts over the ruling party leader for his presence at the scrutiny process.

Meanwhile, Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner, Tribal Welfare Department, who was appointed general observer for the GWMC polls, inspected the scrutiny process at LB College and Arts and Science College.

She was accompanied by Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy. She made several suggestions to the district administration

with regard to the conduct of polls to GWMC.