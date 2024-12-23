  • Menu
Harish Rao Criticizes Congress Rule and Revanth Reddy’s Leadership in Warangal

Former Minister Harish Rao made strong remarks about the Congress government, claiming that crime rates had increased by 41% under its rule.

Warangal: Former Minister Harish Rao made strong remarks about the Congress government, claiming that crime rates had increased by 41% under its rule. He attributed this rise in criminal activities to the Congress administration's inability to control law and order in the state.

Speaking about Revanth Reddy’s leadership, Harish Rao acknowledged the progress made under his governance, but also criticized Revanth’s approach. According to Rao, when questioned or challenged, Revanth's response was to file cases against his critics, a pattern that he believes has defined Revanth’s political strategy.

Rao also discussed Revanth Reddy’s political ascent, pointing out that despite being born and raised in the Congress party, Revanth had managed to become the Chief Minister, surpassing several senior leaders who had been in the party for much longer. Harish Rao suggested that Revanth’s rise to power reflected his political skill and ability to navigate internal party dynamics.

These comments from Harish Rao are likely to add fuel to the ongoing political debate as tensions between the ruling party and the Congress continue to grow ahead of the upcoming elections.

