Harish Rao meets farmers who lost crops in Siddipet, tells them not to worry

Telangana Minister Harish Rao has assured the farmers that the farmers who have lost due to the hailstorm should not worry and that the government will support them. It is learned that the crops were damaged in Siddipet district due to untimely rains during the night. In this context, Minister Harish Rao visited Nancharupally and Bakrichepyala villages of Siddipet Urban Mandal along with District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and Agriculture Department officials. He asked the farmers about the details of the crop loss.

On this occasion, they said that they will help the farmers who have lost due to rains. The minister directed the district administration to collect the details of the grain crops damaged. Minister Harish Rao said that the hailstorm has caused severe damage to the farmers. He said that the officials have been told to estimate the crop damage. He said that they will support the farmers despite financial difficulties.



The minister revealed that there has been crop damage in about 40,000 acres in Siddipet district. He said that the condition of the farmers has become alarming.



According to reports, Mirdoddi mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 10.1 cm. Dhulmitta received 7.8 cm, Kondapaka 6.68, Akkannapet 5.6, Daulatabad 5.4, Maddur 5.44, Siddipet Rural 2 and Naganpur 2.2 cm in Siddipet.