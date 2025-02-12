Harvest students excel in JEE Mains

Khammam: In the JEE Mains first session results released on Tuesday, Harvest students performed exceptionally well, leading the district and securing the top rank for Harvest Group of Institutions.

This year, 223 students from Harvest College appeared for the JEE Mains first session examination. Among them, Sai Charan secured the district’s top rank with a 99.986 percentile. Meanwhile, B Siddharth achieved a 99.89 percentile, securing second place in the college, and Navneeth earned a 99.63 percentile, securing third place. Gautam scored a 99.44 percentile, and several other students achieved impressive results, with percentiles reaching as high as 97.05.

The management of Harvest College expressed their delight over these remarkable results, highlighting that 13 students achieved percentiles above 95. Additionally, two students secured a perfect score in Physics, and one student achieved a perfect score in Chemistry.

On this occasion, the college’s Principal, DrRParvathi Reddy, and Correspondent PRavi Maruth congratulated the students.