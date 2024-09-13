HC lawyers up in arms against humiliating attitude of judges

Hyderabad: The High Court lawyers raised voice against the humiliating attitude towards them by HC Chief Justice and other judges.

At the Telangana High Court Advocates Association’ extraordinary general body meeting held on the court premises in Hyderabad on Thursday, the lawyers complained against the insulting attitude of Chief Justice and another senior Judge Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya has become unbearable.

Speaking on the occasion, Verose Raghunath, senior advocate and former president Telangana High Court Advocates Association, said that there has been serious humiliating attitude shown by the senior most judges against the lawyers. The lawyers are being humiliated, tortured and sometimes subjected to unconsciousness in the courts because of the attitude of senior judges.

He further charged that the self-respect of the lawyers is degenerated. The High Court Advocates Association shall act as voice to the voiceless, he emphasised.

Raghunath charged that in the High Court there is no self respect for the lawyer’s in the senior judges benches, especially in the Chief Justice bench and senior Judge Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya bench.

Moreover, all the lawyers have been humiliated in the courts. The High Court bar association shall demand from the judiciary that the bench and Bar relationship shall prevail in the High Court, Raghunath said.

Raghunath pointed out that for nine months the roster has not been changed. Earlier, the roster in the High Court used to change every 6 to 8 weeks. He requested to change the roster periodically.