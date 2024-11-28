High Court directs HMDA to file status report on lake protection

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, the Telangana High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sreenivas Rao directed the State Government and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to file a status report on the number of lakes scattered within the HMDA limits and the steps taken protect them from encroachments.

The Division Bench, at the cost of repetition stressed for the need for close monitoring of the lakes and also issued directions to the officials to complete the process of notifying the FTL of all the lakes by earmarking buffer zone boundaries of all lakes.

The Division Bench was adjudicating the Public Interest Litigation, by the order dated July 27, 2023.

During the course of arguments, the GP for GAD informed the Court that preliminary notifications have been issued in respect of 2,793 lakes and the final notifications are yet to be issued in respect of the remaining lakes and for such work, the GP sought three months time.

The Division Bench while adjourning the PIL made it clear that the Court will monitor this issue and further directed the HMDA and the State Government to file status reports on this issue.

For further hearing, the matter was adjourned to December 30.