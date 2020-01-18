Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurates induction training to SCT constables

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurated the launching of nine months basic induction training to Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (SCTPCs) 2019-2020 batch here on Friday.

He said the State government with a far-sight provided all the infrastructure facilities to the Police department including the branded vehicles to perform to their optimum level.

"The conducive environment of peace and tranquility in the State made possible to bring larger investments into the State from outside", he stated. He said that's why the government is very keen to focus on the recruitment of police personnel to maintain better law and order situation in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the government has given a largest ever notification for the recruitment of SCTPCs, 2019-2020 numbering (16,925) including 1,272 SCTSIs, 1,095 SCTPCs in civil, AR, mechanic, driver and IT & Communication (men/women) of various districts.

They have been allocated to 4 training centres in Hyderabad city which were started from Friday. During the training, they are sensitised on the new concepts called role plays and skits which further improves the visual impact among the trainees.

Police Commissioner mentioned that new concepts have played a major role among the police personnel of city police in bringing about a sea change in their attitude, quality of service, empathising in extending the friendly relationship with the community at large.

He also added that they have also improved crime detection rate and law and order situation in the city.