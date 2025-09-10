Honda Launches Two New Bikes in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) rolled out two brand-new models — Honda CB125 Hornet and Honda Shine 100 DX — in a grand launch event held at the Narmada Honda showroom in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday.

The unveiling was carried out by Mahabubnagar RTA MVI P. Raghukumar and K. Vasudeva Rao, who graced the occasion as chief guests and formally introduced the bikes to the market.

The Honda CB125 Hornet has been designed for sports bike enthusiasts, offering a 5-speed gearbox, Silent Start ACG, and a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, call and SMS alerts, and navigation support. It also comes with USB charging, LED headlights, alloy wheels, mono-shock suspension, and a front disc ABS braking system with 166 mm ground clearance. The bike delivers a mileage of 54.2 kmpl and accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in just 5.14 seconds. The ex-showroom price is ₹1,12,000 while the on-road price is ₹1,36,495.

On the other hand, the Honda Shine 100 DX is targeted at family riders with its 100cc engine, 4-speed gearbox, and OBD-2B compliance. It features a digital cluster, side-stand engine cut-off, stylish graphics, alloy wheels, and promises low maintenance costs. With a mileage of 65 kmpl, the Shine 100 DX offers a budget-friendly option for daily commuting. The ex-showroom price is ₹75,950 and the on-road price is ₹92,172.

Speaking on the occasion, dealer B. Venugopal Singh said that the Honda CB125 Hornet will be an excellent choice for sports bike enthusiasts, while the Shine 100 DX will be a perfect family bike offering high mileage at an affordable price. Showroom Manager B. Baleshwar Reddy expressed confidence that the two models would receive strong customer support in the region.