Hope and Greed Are Tools of Cybercriminals – Public Must Stay Alert: CI Raju

Gadwal: Everyone should be awareWith technology advancing rapidly, cybercriminals are devising new and sophisticated methods to deceive the public. In this context, Cyber Security Bureau CI Raju from Jogulamba Gadwal emphasized that hope and greed are the biggest assets for cybercriminals, and people should remain cautious and vigilant in the digital space.

Under the guidance of District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, a Cyber Awareness Day program was conducted on Wednesday at Kottam College, Gadwal town. As part of this initiative, CI Raju addressed the students and highlighted the latest cyber threats and the importance of cyber hygiene.

Key Highlights from CI Raju's Address:

People should be cautious and not fall victim to cyber scams driven by emotional traps like greed or false promises.

He explained how cybercriminals are now exploiting government schemes such as PM Kisan Yojana by circulating malicious APK files via WhatsApp. If users download and open these files, their phones can be hacked, leading to financial loss.

He warned students about fraudulent schemes like:

JUMPED deposit schemes

Digital arrest threats

Investment scams

Cyberbullying

Important Advice to the Public:

Never share OTPs (One-Time Passwords), even if the caller claims to be a government official or bank representative.

Banks do not ask for OTPs or send clickable links via SMS or email.

Inform family members and others in your household about these scams.

If there is any suspicion, verify directly at your bank instead of responding over the phone.

Do not click on unknown links, especially those received from unknown numbers via SMS, WhatsApp, or Twitter, even if they appear in blue-colored hyperlinks.

Simple mistakes can lead to losing hard-earned money, so it is important to act responsibly and not impulsively.

Reporting Cyber Crimes:

CI Raju urged that any victim of cybercrime should immediately call the national cyber helpline 1930 or file a complaint on the NCRP portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in). He assured that the local police station will take prompt action, increasing the chances of recovering the lost money.

Participants:

The awareness program was attended by:

Cyber Security Bureau Constable Ramesh Achari,

Gadwal Town Cyber Warrior B. Raju,

College faculty and a large number of students.

This initiative aims to empower youth with the knowledge to combat cyber threats effectively and create a more secure digital environment.