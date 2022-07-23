Hussain Sagar Lake overflows due to incessant rainfall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Due to the incessant rainfall, the Hussain Sagar Lake popularly known as Tank Bund has started overflowing on Saturday. The heavy rainfall has increased the water inflows crossing its Full Tank Level (FTL) 513.41 meters and water is overflowing at maximum water level of 513.70 meters.

Moreover, several tanks in the Hyderabad limits such as Moosapet, Badlaguda and Balapur are also on the verge of breach. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) have deployed special technical teams to monitor the water levels and to look after the safety of the tanks and lakes during the heavy rains.

Earlier in the day, as the heavy rains continue to lash Hyderabad since Friday morning, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has opened two more gates of the Osman Sagar up to three feet. It is reported that four gates of the reservoir are open to three feet as of now.

The water level at the reservoir was recorded at 1,786.65 feet against the FTL of 1,790 feet and 2,000 cusecs was the recorded outflow. The outflow was 1, 248 cusecs.

Meanwhile, at Himayat Sagar, the water level was recorded at 1,760.65 feet against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet and 500 cusecs was the recorded inflow, the outflow is 686 cusecs. Two gates of the reservoir are kept open.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials are also monitoring the Hussain Sagar as the water level has crossed the FTL.

The water level in the Hussain Sagar was recorded at 513.43 m against the FTL of 513.41 m. The maximum water level of the lake is 514.75 m.



