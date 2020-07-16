Hyderabad: 2200 coronavirus patients go missing after testing positive

The GHMC officials said that around 2200 coronavirus patients have gone missing in Hyderabad for the last two weeks. The officials said that all these patients have been advised to be under home isolation and their phone numbers, addresses were seemed to be wrong.

The incident came to light when the officials tried to contact the patients to hand over home isolation kits. The GHMC officials failed to trace the patients as they provided wrong phone numbers and their temporary address was different from their permanent address.

GHMC additional commissioner (Health) Badhavath Santosh said that the staff failed to trace around dozens of patients every day to hand over the isolation kits. "Patients who are in home isolation and have not got the home isolation kits should come forward and co-operate with the officials," GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar said. He further worried that the movement of coronavirus patients in public places may spread the virus.

He said that some of the patients are going contactless after learning that they have tested positive for coronavirus. "Around 10 members who tested positive have given the same phone number and the GHMC officials are unable to reach on the number," Lokesh Kumar said.

It is learned that some of the coronavirus patients are scared of being shifted to the hospitals while some residing in apartments are worried about being locked inside the house by the apartment association.