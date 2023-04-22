Hyderabad: Amit Shah to take stock of T-BJP today

Hyderabad: All eyes are on the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Hyderabad on Sunday. Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at Chevella as part of Parliament Pravas Yojana.



Amit Shah will review the activities of the state party, their progress in strengthening the state unit and is expected to give a clear road map to win the elections. The target is to win all the Lok Sabha seats from Telangana in addition to making all-out efforts to come to power in the State.

The seats on which the party would be laying special focus are Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Secundrabad, Zaheerabad, reserved seats of Warangal, Mahabubabad and Chevella. The party feels that given the development works it had initiated in and around Secunderabad Parliament segments, would if properly showcased, could help win over the voters of the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment, currently represented by sitting Congress MP A Revanth Reddy.

Hence, Amit Shah would review the level of campaign that has been done so far and would give clear strategies to be followed by the state unit. He would also review the political situation constituency wise and would give an action plan to take on BRS. Shah will also discuss issues like why there has been a slowdown in people from other parties joining the BJP and the internal differences between some leaders and possible negative impact on the party's electoral prospects. Once Karnataka polls are over Amit Shah and other leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be visiting Telangana frequently.

