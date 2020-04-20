Hyderabad: Anand and team step in to help needy

Hyderabad: In these difficult times, Dr Anand, Divya and Ravi stepped forward and set-up a mega relief camp in Gujarat to help the needy.

A team of few members led by the Commonwealth Games Judo champion Shalu, distributed the groceries to the needy in Gujarat's Devgadh Bariya village.

Speaking at this occasion, Dr Anand said that as the entire nation is under lockdown, it is difficult for the poor and migrants to get food to survive.

He requested people to help the needy, and also asked everyone stay safe and stay home to combat Covid-19.