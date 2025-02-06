Hyderabad DSP Suspended for Alleged Involvement in Realtor's Abduction

Live
Just In
A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Hyderabad Police has been suspended for his alleged role in the abduction of a realtor in Mokila in 2023
Hyderabad: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Hyderabad Police has been suspended for his alleged role in the abduction of a realtor in Mokila in 2023. Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender took the action against the officer following an internal investigation.
According to officials, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chand Basha, who was serving in the Hyderabad Cybercrime division, is accused of misusing police databases to share the whereabouts of realtor Srinivasa Raju with the kidnappers. Based on this information, the abductors allegedly kidnapped Raju from Nagulapally village in Mokila and coerced him into transferring 30 acres of land at a registration office.
Following the incident, Mr. Raju lodged a police complaint, leading to the arrest of those involved in the kidnapping. During the subsequent probe, investigators discovered that ACP Basha had accessed confidential location data and passed it to the accused. As a result, he was officially added to the list of suspects and suspended in the third week of December. A senior official familiar with the matter confirmed the suspension, stating that further investigation is underway.