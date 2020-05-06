Hyderabad: Face shields to be given to media persons informed by I & PR chief Arvind Kumar

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration and Information and Public Relations Commissioner Arvind Kumar informed that face shields will be supplied to media persons, drivers and the frontline staff in the containment zones. Kumar was handed over 1000 face shields by Q Mart, a supermarket, at a function today.

He said that the safety of the media personnel who are in the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 is of prime concern to the government. He urged the journalists to protect themselves from coronavirus. He thanked the organisation for this noble gesture.

Q Mart Vice President Rahul said that their organisation has supplied face masks to traffic police and food packets to the poor in the city. They have also set up kiosks on the highway and provided 2000 juice packets and 1000 biscuit packets to the migrant labourers.

Additional Director Nagaiah Kamble, Executive Director TSFDC Kishore Babu, Joint Director D.S. Jagan and CIE Vijaybhaskar Reddy were present on the occasion.