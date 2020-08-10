Hyderabad: KTR throws open Bairamalguda flyover to public

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has inaugurated RHS flyover at Bairamalguda junction here on Monday.

The 780-metre long and 12-metre wide flyover has been built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as a part of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 26.45 crore. The construction of Bairamalguda flyover has been done mostly during COVID-19 lockdown and is expected to ease the traffic congestion at inner ring road. Also the flyover is said to ease the traffic flow from Secunderabad to DMRL crossroads, Santosh Nagar, Secunderabad to Owaisi junction, on Srisailam and Sagar road.

Along with Minister KT Rama Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan participated in the inaugural event.

The flyover is one of the five SRDP projects in Bairamalguda which include three flyovers and two loops. The total cost of the five projects is estimated to be of Rs 125.53 crore. These five SRDP projects are one among 14 works taken up by the GHMC at a cost of Rs 448 crore.

With the inauguration of Bairamalguda flyover, six of the 14 SRDP projects have come into use. All the 14 projects are expected to be completed by 2022.