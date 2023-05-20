Live
Hyderabad: Man’s attempt to loot bank with fake bomb foiled, arrested
The suspect identified as K Shivaji (32), wore a jacket and covered his face with handkerchief came to the bank and began threatening the staff and customers showing the fake bomb
Hyderabad: Panic triggered after a man barged into a private bank and allegedly attempted to loot using a fake bomb. The alert bank security personnel caught him and handed over to the police.
The suspect identified as K Shivaji (32), wore a jacket and covered his face with handkerchief came to the bank and began threatening the staff and customers showing the fake bomb, which he had prepared at home using sugar cane pieces bound together with red tape and wires.
The Jeedimetla Police said that the suspect demanded cash from the counters or else threatened to blow up the bomb. The security personnel however, overpowered him and handed over to the police.
He was arrested and during preliminary investigation he confessed he was in urgent need of money which made him to decide to threaten bank employees using the fake bomb and extort money. The police said that Shivaji got the idea after watched videos on YouTube on making fake bomb.
A case has been regisetered nad thorough investigation is underway.