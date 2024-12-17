Hyderabad Police Move Supreme Court to Challenge Allu Arjun’s Bail in Sandhya Theater Stampede Incident

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have decided to challenge the interim bail granted to actor Allu Arjun in connection with the tragic stampede incident at the Sandhya Theater. The authorities argue that granting Allu Arjun temporary bail was inappropriate and have raised concerns about the potential consequences of such a decision for future cases.

In their petition, the police's legal representatives have questioned how the actor could be granted bail during the ongoing proceedings, emphasizing that failing to challenge this decision now could lead to complications in similar cases in the future. High-ranking officials believe that challenging the bail is essential to prevent further legal hurdles.

The police have decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of Allu Arjun’s interim bail. Though there is an option to approach the division bench in Hyderabad, the police believe that filing the petition in the Supreme Court will lead to a quicker resolution.

Allu Arjun’s legal team, on the other hand, argued that the police were negligent in handling the situation, leading to the stampede. However, the police maintain that they had cooperated fully with the actor's entourage. They argue that the issue lies with Allu Arjun and his team, who failed to follow the police’s instructions, leading to further complications.

The police claim that both the theater management and Allu Arjun are responsible for the incident. They allege that individuals associated with the actor pushed and shoved ticket holders to make room for his team, further exacerbating the situation. The actor’s personal security staff allegedly created additional problems, worsening the chaos.

If the Supreme Court accepts the police’s petition to revoke the actor’s bail, it could lead to even greater media attention and public discussion on the matter.