Hyderabad: Tamil film star Sharath Kumar calls on Kavitha

Hyderabad: All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder and film Actor Sharath Kumar on Saturday met BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha at her residence. Both had a lengthy discussion on the political situation in the country.



On the occasion, MLC Kavitha presented a momento the actor Sharath Kumar.

It is speculated that Sharath Kumar may join BRS.

It is to mention here that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that "it does not require Dhan (Money) but Mann (big thought) is enough" to address problems pending in the country.

Address a meeting held in Telangana Bhavan after Odisha former CM Giridhar Gamang and others joined BRS party, the party chief said that Maharashtra was richer than Telangana. The TS government has solved farmers' plights and reduced their suicides. The Maharashtra was still struggling to address the peasant problems and the suicides committed by them are highest in the country. India is blessed with abundant resources more than America, China and any other country in the world but failed to achieve the goals for the development of the country, he said.

"Parents are hosting parties when their sons and daughters get a Green Card in America. People in India are facing drinking water shortage, power crisis and irrigation water problems ", KCR said that many governments and many leaders ruled the country but the condition of the farmers and the poor remained the same.

The BRS leader stressed the need for a drastic change in the Indian politics. People should win elections, not parties or leaders. In the name of caste and religion, political parties were creating discord between people and are being divided.

He said that "Political parties should come out with the aim of public service and national development. Mahanadi in Odisha has water availability beyond the needs. We are using only 25-30 per cent. Rest of the water is flowing into the sea. For the last 75 years, leaders made big speeches but drinking water is yet a dream to come for many in Odisha".

BRS party has taken up the slogan of Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar (This Time, farmers Government), KCR said that his party would create a platform for farmers to elect MLAs and MPs and go to the Legislative bodies

If people elected the BRS to rule the country, he said that 24 hours quality electricity will be supplied to the entire country in two years, free power to agriculture and implement Kisan Bandhu for farmers and Dalit Bandhu for 20 lakh Dalit families every year in the entire country. 83 crore acres of cultivable lands in the country will be provided irrigation facility at the earliest, he added.