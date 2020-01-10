Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Tiranga rally today

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Tiranga rally today
Highlights

In the view of Tiranga rally called by the Union Muslim Action Committee against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today, the city police have...

In the view of Tiranga rally called by the Union Muslim Action Committee against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today, the city police have imposed traffic restrictions around Mir Alam Eidgarh from 11 am to 7 pm.

Vehicles heading to Mir Alam Eidgarh from Bahadurpura will diverted towards Kishanbagh and Rama talkies. And the vehicles from Falaknuma to Mir Alam Eidgarh will also be diverted.

Vehicles from Shivrampally will be diverted at Aram Garh crossroads towards MBNR crossroads and Rajendranagar-Attapur.

District buses heading to Shamshabad road though Zoo Park will be diverted via Santoshnagar and Chandrayangutta towards Aram Garh to proceed to Shamshabad.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur10 Jan 2020 12:31 PM GMT

Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur

JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including Aishe Ghosh
JNU Violence: Delhi Police Identifies Nine Suspects Including...
'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Babu, YSRCP leader PVP took a Jibe at...
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
Supreme Court Verdict On Curbs In Jammu And Kashmir Explained
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds
SC Verdict On Kashmir: Union Minister Javadekar Responds


Top