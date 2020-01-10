Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Tiranga rally today

In the view of Tiranga rally called by the Union Muslim Action Committee against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today, the city police have imposed traffic restrictions around Mir Alam Eidgarh from 11 am to 7 pm.

Vehicles heading to Mir Alam Eidgarh from Bahadurpura will diverted towards Kishanbagh and Rama talkies. And the vehicles from Falaknuma to Mir Alam Eidgarh will also be diverted.

Vehicles from Shivrampally will be diverted at Aram Garh crossroads towards MBNR crossroads and Rajendranagar-Attapur.

District buses heading to Shamshabad road though Zoo Park will be diverted via Santoshnagar and Chandrayangutta towards Aram Garh to proceed to Shamshabad.