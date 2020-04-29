Hyderabad: Truck driver loots chilli trader's money

Hyderabad: A truck driver fleeced an assistant of PVL chilli trader, Guntur and fled the scene by taking an amount of Rs 71,59,190. The accused driver was identified as Asif.



The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, when the assistant Yedukondalu was on his way back to Guntur after delivering 10 tonnes of Chilli to a known trader in Solapur.

According to Patancheru Police, after delivering chilli to the trader in Solapur, the assistant had taken a lift from Asif on the highway as there was no transportation facility as he was instructed by his owners, but, little did he knew that this ride will cost him a huge blow.

However, when they reached Patancheru, the driver Asif informed the assistant that there was some technical glitch in the truck and it needs to be rectified, so he told him to get down from the truck. As soon as Yedukondalu got down from the truck, the driver fled with high speed. The victim could not call anyone as he left the phone and bag in the truck, said the police.

The victim walked all the way to Patancheru Police Station from the highway and lodged a complaint. Police has registered a complaint and the matter is being investigated. In the preliminary investigation it was found that the truck driver Asif had abandoned the truck at Toopran in Medchal district and fled away with the money. Further investigation is on.