Hyderabad: Varalakshmi Vratham to be a low-key fete

Hyderabad: With Covid pandemic looming large over the State and in the twin cities, the auspicious festival of Varalakshmi Vratham which falls on July 31, is likely to be celebrated in a low key manner. One of the important festivals in south India, the women celebrate the festival by inviting friends and relatives to their houses. However, this year due to the current pandemic women have planned to do the pooja in a simple way by following the religious customs.

"Every year we wait for this day, and 15 days ahead of Varalakshmi pooja, I plan on how to perform puja. For the past 40 years I have been celebrating the auspicious Vratam. Mostly, married women perform Varalakshmi Vratham to seek blessings for the entire family. But due to the current situation, I have planned to celebrate in a very simple way.

As it is a tradition to give Vayanam or Thamboolam, that consist of betel leaves, soaked black or white chickpea (chana), turmeric powder, kumkum, any fruit, blouse piece and bangles to five married ladies, but this year I have planned to pack the Thamboolam and distribute it to five ladies who stay near my house or I would offer the Thamboolam to the goddess," said Shoba Rani, a resident of Jeedimetla.

"Every year on Varalakshmi Vratham the married women keep fast. Then in the evening, we invite married women for distributing thamboolam. Keeping in the mind current situation, I have planned to offer the Vayanam to the goddess and also to Tulsi plant," said Swarnalatha, a resident of Alwal

"For the past 17 years, I have been celebrating the auspicious, but this year we will offer to the goddess," said Sandhya, a resident of Marredpally.

Every year on this day my house used to be filled by relatives and friends. This year due to corona I would celebrate it in a simple way. I would be inviting five married women but only one at a time," said Sirisha, a resident of Suchitra.