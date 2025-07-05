HYDRAA amps up drive to remove encroachments, clear open nalas

Hyderabad:With the ongoing rainy season, Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) took a decisive measure to prevent stormwater drain overflow in the city. The teams are removing existing obstructions in the drains is crucial to controlling urban flooding.

On Friday, the HYDRAA cleared key obstacles to ensure the smooth flow of floodwater in Nallagandla. The work on the canal is expected to accelerate the construction of a 2-kilometer floodwater drainage canal originating from Nallagandla Lake.

According to HYDRAA, the canal is being developed under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP). The works were stalled due to encroachments along the planned route. While some property owners removed unauthorized structures voluntarily, others resisted, delaying the project.

With the project at a standstill, only 230 meters of work completed, SNDP officials sought assistance from HYDRAA. At the same time, residents from flood-prone colonies filed complaints, urging immediate action.

The problem arose in the HUDA Colony, where part of an apartment boundary wall and other constructions were found on the canal’s path. Similar encroachments were reported in other areas as well. On Friday, HYDRAA intervened and removed illegal constructions along the nala, clearing both sides of the canal. This has allowed construction to resume.

The canal passes from Nallagandla Lake through Doctors Colony, Rail Vihar, Nallagandla HUDA Colony, Old Serilingampally Village, and Netaji Nagar, and merges with the main nala at BHEL Crossroads. These areas have faced frequent flooding during monsoons due to blocked water flow.

Additionally, on Friday, HYDRAA successfully cleared the debris from the blocked drains, culverts, open nalas, and flood canals in various parts of the city. Given the significant amount of waste being dumped into open nalas, the HYDRAA Monsoon Emergency Team (MET) and HYDRAA Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have prioritized desilting efforts in drains and culverts.

Through this initiative, the HYDRAA teams have effectively removed the waste in the flood canals located in Madhuranagar and Krishnanagar within the Yousufguda area.

Furthermore, the teams tackled the garbage that had accumulated in the drains of Janardhan Reddy Nagar in Gachibowli. They also cleared the waste from the nala in Markandeya Colony, in Kapra Circle. The silt from the nala stretches from Mantrala Cheruvu to Jillelaguda Cheruvu, near RCI Road and Mithila Nagar in LB Nagar Circle, using JCB machinery.

On Thursday, the HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath inspected several major drains and flood-prone areas.

After witnessing extensive encroachments firsthand, he immediately ordered their removal. The Commissioner stressed that preventing such flooding this year is a collective responsibility.