If HC directs, govt will appoint panel to probe ‘illegal’ sale of Bhoodan lands: Addl A-G

Hyderabad: The Telangana HC single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the callous and casual attitude of the Bhoodan Yagna Board as it could not furnish information pertaining to its lands to court, despite passing a tacit order two days ago.

The judge queried Kiran Kumar Gattu, standing counsel for the board, is it not your duty to protect the Bhoodan Lands… not only at Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal, RR district, but also in the entire State; for this you have to furnish information sought by the court… you have not even furnished one square ft land information. The counsel said the information is with the CCLA. The judge directed him to get the information from CCLA.

The bench directed Gattu to furnish information on Bhoodan lands received from donors, that distributed to needy peasants and farmers and what is the left with the board in Telangana. Raghu Ram, senior counsel appearing for one purchaser of lands in different survey numbers, vehemently opposed the petitioner VadthyaRamulu’s contention seeking a direction to the government to appoint an inquiry commission contending that a private person cannot seek court order to the government.

T Rajnikanth Reddy, Additional Advocate-General, informed Justice Lakshman that the government will constitute a commission to probe alleged illegal mutation/alienation of the Bhoodan lands in survey numbers 194, 195 of Nagaram if the court directs.

The judge adjudicated the writ filed by Vadthya Ramulu of Padmathi Colony, RR district, seeking a direction to the government to appoint an inquiry commission to look probe ‘illegal’ sale of Bhoodan lands to private persons in violation of rules and petitions 16577 and 12637 of 2025 filed by Birla Mallesh, whose plea is similar, that the Revenue officials in collusion with private parties illegally sold and mutated the lands on to some senior IAS and IPS officers.