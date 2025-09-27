‘India must advance in science, technology and research’



To transform India into a developed nation, significant progress in science, technology, and research is essential, stated Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor of VIT.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Gravitas 2025, a three-day techno-management fest that commenced at Vellore.

Addressing the gathering at the Anna Auditorium, Chancellor Viswanathan said, “Since its inception in 1984 with just 180 students, VIT has grown to educate 1,00,000 students across four campuses in Vellore, Bhopal, Chennai, and Andhra Pradesh. Some have asked why we admit a large number of students, I point to India’s population of 146 crore. In a densely populated country, we aim to provide quality education to as many aspiring students as possible.”

“Public institutions often limit admissions due to the high costs of infrastructure, laboratories, and faculty appointments. Many state government universities enroll only 1,000 to 2,000 students, a situation that must change. Education should be accessible to all, including the poor and middle class,” said.

Citing the 2011 census, he noted that out of 14 crore individuals aged 18–23, only 4 crore pursue higher education. “The government must address the plight of the remaining 10 crore. Education is on the concurrent list, and both central and state governments should prioritize funding for education and healthcare,” he added.

“Despite its small size, Abu Dhabi is economically prosperous, with a per capita income of $75,000 compared to India’s $2,900. Only 20% of its population are locals, with 80% being expatriates, including many Indians. With 95% of the UAE’s oil and gas reserves, Abu Dhabi attracts 1 trillion dollars in investments. India must learn from such models,” he said.

H.E. Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Minister of the Abu Dhabi Municipality and Administration Department, highlighted the role of innovation: “From the internet to renewable energy, all discoveries stem from scientists’ passion and perseverance. Students must develop technical skills to become global citizens and contribute to sustainability. They should address challenges in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, space exploration, and climate change. Innovation should not only advance technology but also enhance human life.”