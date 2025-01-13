Live
Indiramma model unit ready for opening
The state government is gearing itself up to put into action the acclaimed Indiramma Houses programme.
In the Palair Constituency’s Kusumanchimandal headquarters, the housing department built the state’s first Indiramma House model house. It lies in the constituency of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the minister of housing and revenue.
The construction of the house was started on December 13 on the premises of the tahsildar office. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is likely to inaugurate it anytime soon.
The 400sqft house was built at a cost Rs 5 lakh. It comprises bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room.
On the 26th of this month, the Indiramma houses construction will kick off following the selection of beneficiaries.
