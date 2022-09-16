Integration Day rallies held on high note in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Telangana Integration Day rallies were organised on a grand scale in all constituencies of the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday.

On the occasion of 75 years of the merger of Hyderabad in the Indian Union, Telangana government has decided to hold celebrations for three days in all constituency headquarters.

As part of a three-day celebration, rallies were taken out in all segments to mark the celebrations. Ministers, MLAs, Collectors, Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officials took part in rallies.

In Karimnagar, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar kick started the rally by paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at martyrs' memorial statue. The rally reached Ambedkar stadium by passing through Collector camp office, bus stand chowk, Prathima multiplex, Collectorate office, Bhagathnagar.

A public meeting was also organised at Ambedkar stadium. Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, other public representatives and officials took part in the rally.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar participated in the rally held in Dharmapuri.

Jagtial MLA flagged off the rally in Jagtial town wherein Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha, Collector G Ravi, SP Sindhu Sharma, Municipal chairperson Boga Sravani and others took part.

Korutla MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao started the rally at new bus stand by garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. Rally reached the junior college grounds where a public meeting was held.

Earlier, several people including employees and students on Friday with zeal took part in the Integration Day rallies held at several places in erstwhile Warangal as a part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Telangana Integration with India here.

Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar flagged off a huge bike rally by the Hanumakonda division police and others at Hayagrivachary grounds in Balasamudram in Hanumakonda. The rally ended at University Arts and Science College grounds where a public meeting was held.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy too took part in a big procession and meeting at the Palakurthy mandal headquarter. Roads and Buildings Development Corporation chairman Mettu Srinivas too attended the procession with the Minister.

Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh has participated in a five-km rally from Wardhannapet bus station to a meeting venue in Wardhannapet. Nearly 15,000 people have participated in the rally and meeting. At Kakatiya University, Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh along with the teaching, non-teaching staff and students has participated in the Integration rally.