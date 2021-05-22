Isolation centre inaugurated in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy stated coronavirus spread can be prevented by strictly following lockdown norms imposed by the State government.

On Friday, he inaugurated isolation center set up by police and councilors of 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 25 wards at Don Bosco Academy in SLBC of Nalgonda.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA informed that Covid positive patients, who were uncomfortable in their houses and those staying in rented houses, may use this isolation center to prevent spreading infection to others.

Municipal Chairman Saidireddy, vice-chairman Abbagoni Ramesh, DSP Venkateshwar Reddy, CI Suresh, TRS town president and 8th ward councilor Pilli Rama Raju Yadav, councilors Pradeep Nayak, Maragoni Bhavani, Ganesh, TRS in-charges Chinnala Alivelu, Kankanala Lakshmamma, Julakanti Dhanalakshmi, RMP Anji Babu and others were present on the occasion.